Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swiss watch brand Swatch is to return to Liverpool ONE with a new store on Paradise Street that promises to provide an ‘immersive atmosphere’ for customers. The company, which previously had a shop on Upper South John Street, is making a comeback to the high street following the success of its Bio-Ceramic MoonSwatch.

At the launch of the outer space-inspired collection in London last year police had to be called in amid chaotic scenes after large crowds turned up early in the morning on Carnaby Street. Examples of the ceramic watch were selling online for more than £3000, despite a retail price of only £207.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The continued demand for the range of 11 timepieces has led to Swatch shops running out of stock and they are currently ‘working around the clock’ with partner Omega to replenish stores.

The new 600 square foot shop on Paradise Street, Liverpool, will become Swatches 12th store in the UK. It will offer over 500 different watches including the MoonSwatch x Omega collection, classic styles and a Swatch X You space where customers can create their own timepieces.

A large group of people gather outside the Swatch store as a new supply of the Omega/Swatch “Moonswatch” goes on sale. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Robb Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool ONE owners Grosvenor, said: “We are hugely excited to welcome Swatch back to the city, and feel confident that it will sit comfortably among our stellar selection of watch and jewellery brands.”