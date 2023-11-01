Register
Swatch to return to Liverpool ONE with new store selling cult Bio-Ceramic MoonSwatch - and they are hiring

The Swiss watch brand store will stock the hugely popular Bio-Ceramic MoonSwatch range.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:32 GMT
Swiss watch brand Swatch is to return to Liverpool ONE with a new store on Paradise Street that promises to provide an ‘immersive atmosphere’ for customers. The company, which previously had a shop on Upper South John Street, is making a comeback to the high street following the success of its Bio-Ceramic MoonSwatch.

At the launch of the outer space-inspired collection in London last year police had to be called in amid chaotic scenes after large crowds turned up early in the morning on Carnaby Street. Examples of the ceramic watch were selling online for more than £3000, despite a retail price of only £207.

The continued demand for the range of 11 timepieces has led to Swatch shops running out of stock and they are currently ‘working around the clock’ with partner Omega to replenish stores.

The new 600 square foot shop on Paradise Street, Liverpool, will become Swatches 12th store in the UK. It will offer over 500 different watches including the MoonSwatch x Omega collection, classic styles and a Swatch X You space where customers can create their own timepieces.

A large group of people gather outside the Swatch store as a new supply of the Omega/Swatch “Moonswatch” goes on sale. Image: Leon Neal/Getty ImagesA large group of people gather outside the Swatch store as a new supply of the Omega/Swatch “Moonswatch” goes on sale. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images
A large group of people gather outside the Swatch store as a new supply of the Omega/Swatch “Moonswatch” goes on sale. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Robb Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool ONE owners Grosvenor, said: “We are hugely excited to welcome Swatch back to the city, and feel confident that it will sit comfortably among our stellar selection of watch and jewellery brands.”

Swatch are already looking to recruit full time and part time sales advisors for their new store, which will be located next to Lindt.

