Sweet-toothed thief jailed after stealing trolley load of chocolate in Tesco raids

A sweet toothed burglar repeatedly broke into the warehouse of Tesco Extra on St Helens Linkway and left with hundreds of pounds worth of chocolate. Shane Smethurst targeted the premises on four days last December with the final raid being on Christmas Day and this time he cheekily used a trolley to carry off his haul.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that the 34-year-old has a lengthy record with 24 previous convictions for 44 offences - but none of them for burglary. Jailing Smethurst, of no fixed address, for nine months District Judge Gwyn Jones said that during the first burglary “you had a good recce” before going back on a number of occasions.

Paul Blasbery, prosecuting, said that the defendant first struck at the warehouse by getting into the delivery yard and he and another unidentified man went through an insecure door and made off with chocolates and cigarettes worth a total of £2,498.

Two days later in the early hours of December 12 they returned and after jumping over a wall they tried but failed to gain entry. However the next afternoon he was again seen on CCTV going through an insecure door into the warehouse. “He stole three boxes of Toblerone worth £150 and left the warehouse and jumped over the wall,” said Mr Blasbery.

Shane Smethurst hit a Tesco Extra warehouse in St Helens on four days - including a Christmas Day heist. Image: Google Street View and Steve Cukrov/stock.adobe

On Christmas Day he returned at 4.30am and again got in and again stole chocolates and cigarettes, this time worth £150. “He was caught on CCTV using a shopping trolley to carry the items out of the warehouse.” When arrested he made no comment, said Mr Blasbery.