Switch Island crash: Drivers asked to plan their routes

A car crash ‘completely destroyed’ a signal control box at the major junction over the weekend.

The A59 heading into Switch Island.

Emergency traffic control measures have been put in place at Switch Island near Aintree and motorists have been asked to avoid the area or plan their journeys ‘well in advance’.

Sefton Council made the plea following a crash at the weekend which ‘completely destroyed’ a signal control box at the junction which links to the M57, M58 and A59.

The council released a statement saying it was working with contractors who are working to restore traffic flow to the area.

It is expected new equipment will be ready for installation overnight and ‘normal traffic flow’ will be restored by Tuesday 10 May.

The main routes affected are:

A59 towards Bootle

M58 towards Bootle

A5758 Brooms Cross Road towards Switch Island

What has Sefton Council said about the incident?

A Sefton Council spokesperson said: “Due to the significant damage sustained to the signal control box we are unable to repair and refurbish the equipment and a new one is now having to be built.

“We are working with colleagues at National Highways and Siemens to resolve the situation as soon as possible and further safety assessments are being carried out today.

“We are hopeful that the new equipment will be installed by tomorrow morning, however we would ask motorists to avoid the area if at all possible in the meantime.