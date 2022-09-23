Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of taking ‘a reverse Robin Hood approach’ with his measures benefitting the wealthiest in society.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng has announced a series of economic measures and tax cuts, which the Government say will boost the UK economy during the ongoing cost of living and energy crises.

However, the opposition and MPs across Merseyside are furious with the measures and insist they will only benefit the wealthiest members of society.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kwarteng has confirmed that the cap on bankers’ bonuses will be lifted and that the nation’s top earners will get a tax cut.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his mini-budget in the House of Commons, London.

He also confirmed that the Government will legislate to require trade unions to put pay offers to a member vote, stating it is “simply unacceptable” for strike action to disrupt lives.

MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Paula Barker slammed the Mini Budget, saying it was ‘a reverse Robin Hood approach from the new Chancellor - taking from the poor and giving to the rich’.

Meanwhile, money saving expert, Martin Lewis, said the cut to the top rate of tax means ‘mega earners’ will now be paying the same rate as those earning much less.

Key announcements

A look at the measures announced by Kwasi Kwarteng in today’s mini-budget. Credit: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

Merseyside’s outrage to Mini Budget

MPs across Merseyside are furious as Mr Kwarteng’s announcement on Friday.

Mick Whitley, MP for Birkenhead said: “In the depths of the worst cost of living crisis in decades, the Chancellor has put the interests of the bankers, big corporations, and fossil fuel giants first. This #MiniBudget is one giant giveaway to the rich - and the rest of us will be paying for it for years to come.”

MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Ms Barker, added: “The new administration have no mandate for this. We need a #GeneralElectionNow so our people can decide whether this is what the future should look like.”

MP for Wallasey, Angela Eagle, said: “A budget for the rich and damn the consequences #ToriesDestroyingOurCountry#ToriesOutNow.”