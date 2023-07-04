Tate has presented a painting to Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust depicting its staff who continued working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. New York-based artist Aliza Nisenbaum created the group portrait to celebrate NHS key workers' achievements during this difficult period.

The painting,Team Time Storytelling, was originally one of 20 portraits commissioned by Tate Liverpool and shown at the gallery in 2021 to great acclaim. It shows a group of staff members coming together to share their stories as they work through traumatic situations.

Jo Potier, associate director of organisational development at Alder Hey is featured in the portrait, said: "It was such an awful time, but this gave us so much joy and it’s such a joyful picture. At the bottom of the painting are our stories that we had to draw ... when you think about what we were dealing with, we all fell apart at the thought of having to draw something.”

Director of Tate Liverpool Helen Legg said: "It really fits incredibly well. This is a space for trainee doctors and researchers, but this is a hospital for children. I think the way that it portrays the staff in such a warm light, one of them is blowing bubbles. It’s very warm and welcoming."

Such was the impact of the painting, Tate felt its home ought to be at the hospital, and it is fittingly being presented at Alder Hey ahead of the NHS's 75th anniversary celebrations.