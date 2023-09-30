Taxi fares set to rise in Merseyside - by up to 14% on some tariffs

The move would see the average cost of a two mile journey increase to around £6.55.

The cost of using a black cab in Knowsley is to go up in October after drivers and the borough council came to an agreement on a price hike.

The price rises, which will affect the hackney taxis that can be flagged down, will see fares rise by between 11% and 14% depending on the tariff. The increase means a two mile trip will rise from £5.90 to £6.55 for most journeys.

The plans, brought to a meeting of the borough’s licensing committee this week proposed to raise fares, currently among the lowest in the Merseyside region, to be more in line with other local boroughs.

It was the second time in recent months that a planned fare increase was brought to the licensing committee.

In August, plans to raise tariffs by between 70p and £1.45 for a mile and introduce an additional night time tariff starting at £6.75 for the first mile, were rejected after a disagreement between hackney drivers over whether or not to increase the rates.

Councillors told hackney trade representatives to go “back to the drawing board” and return with a plan that had consensus within the trade.

A new proposal to increase fares by around 11% were approved during a short meeting. The increase will mean a two mile journey will rise to £6.55 for most journeys, alongside a 7% increase at tariff 2 (night) and 14% increases at tariff 3 (public holidays), with no fourth tariff (Christmas/New Year) imposed.

One member of the committee, Cllr Tommy Rowe said: “We can’t do anything can we other than agree to the proposals.” He added: “If all the taxi trade are in agreement I don’t see why we can’t be an agreement.”