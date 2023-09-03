Taxi fares set to rise in Merseyside - by up to 18% on some tariffs

The move would see the cost of a four mile journey increase by up to £2.10.

The cost of using a black cab in Sefton is to go up in October. The price rises, which will affect the hackney taxis that can be flagged down, could see fares rise by between 8% and 18% depending on the tariff.

The fare increases reflect changes in costs for cab drivers in the borough, according to a council report. Sefton’s licensing committee will consider the proposals on Monday.

As well as changes to the tariff rates, residents could see changes in the distances before the meter ‘drops’ an extra charge.

The first charge currently covers 243 yards, the plan is to change this to 200 yards with meter ‘drops’ at every 180 yards after that, compared to the 200 yards it is currently.

As a result of these changes, people could expect to see between a £1.30 and £2.10 increase on a four mile journey in the borough.

A further change could include an earlier start time for the evening rate of 9pm instead of the current 11pm starting time.

The report notes that the borough has lost over 60 hackney drivers since 2020 and it is hoped the changes will allow the borough to “maintain the current number of vehicles available as well as retaining and attracting new drivers and owners.”

Black taxi cabs at a rank waiting for passengers.