Taylor will be joined by Paramore at Anfield next summer and the demand for tickets is huge - some are already being resold for £1000 each.

Thousands of people have been waiting in online queues this week, as presale tickets went live for Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK Eras tour.

Those hoping bag tickets for all Anfield dates (June 13, 14 and 15) waited in long queues for the pre-sale on Tuesday, which also saw tickets released for London Wembley Stadium on June 23.

The pre-sale launch was staggered over three different times on Tuesday on TicketMaster and AXS, and LFC members and Anfield season ticket holders who registered interest were able to use a special pre-sale link on Wednesday, from 10am.

Despite having pre-sale access, many people - including myself - found themselves paying high prices for tickets.

Buying pre-sale tickets: Pre-sale ticket prices were revealed on Tuesday, with costs ranging from £57.90 to £182.75 on TicketMaster. Tickets were limited to four per person.

General admission (standing) - £143.40 each.

£143.40 each. Seated - From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage.

- From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage. Partially obstructed limited view - From £57.90 to £182.75 each.

- From £57.90 to £182.75 each. Side view seated ticket - From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage - side view.

My experience: I managed to bag pre-sale seated tickets for Thursday, June 13, costing £182.75 per person, including booking fees. At the time of booking, it appeared cheaper ticket options were already sold out, with £182.75 being our cheapest and best option.

It is not yet known whether ticket prices will be the same during the general sale next week, however, grabbing tickets at the lower end of the price range seems unlikely.

In terms of queuing, our experience wasn’t too bad at all - waiting around twenty minutes. However, others faced long queues and experienced being ‘kicked out’ of queues.

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Edinburgh gigs are being sold for more than £3,000 on some sites.

Success: It wasn’t bad news for all Taylor Swift fans though, with many sharing their success on social media.

One Twitter user said: “Just heard a scream and then my daughter comes down crying her eyes out as she’s just secured Taylor Swift tickets for Anfield Saturday 15/06.”

Many others were seen stating, ‘I survived the Great War’ and one person said they were ‘inconsolable’.

Re-sellers: Despite general sale for the Liverpool gig not taking place until July 18, many people have already been seen re-selling pre sale tickets for prices way above face value.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Taylor Swift tickets for sale. 8 GA tickets for Anfield Saturday 15 June 2024. £800 each or £6400 for all 8 - plus £25 P&P. General Admission. Face value £110.”

Shortly after Tuesday’s first pre-sale launch, another user said: “Literally typed in Taylor Swift Anfield and the amount of people selling their tickets is unbelievable.. why buy them not even an hour ago to sell on?”

On Wednesday, tickets were available on Viagogo, with prices ranging from £454 to £1,062. The highest price ticket had a face value of £160 - 182.75 after fees.

General sale: Fans who previously registered through Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster site will be sent a link, allowing them access to the general sale next week. It is expected that fans will receive the email on Friday, July 14, however, not everyone who registered will gain access.

The general sale will be staggered on July 18, to lessen the chance of AXS and Ticketmaster crashing. Sales are as follows:

11am - Liverpool, Thursday, June 13 (London August 22 tickets will also be sold)

1pm - Liverpool, Friday, June 14 (London August 24 tickets will also be sold)

3pm - Liverpool, Saturday, June 15