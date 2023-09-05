The team being The Vines and Red Lion will open another Liverpool pub very soon.

The team behind the incredible restoration of The Vines are set to launch a brand-new pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter.

The 1936 Pub Company recently renovated the much loved ‘Big House’ pub on Lime Street and also run a number of venues across Liverpool, including the Red Lion.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the end of August, the team said: “We’re in the building that used to be ‘The Refinery’ restaurant. We’ll be open in about a month. Will be doing pure pubby things. Watch this space.”

Known for quirky features and taxidemery decor, it’s not yet known how The 1936 Pub Company will deck out the new venue in the Josephine Butler Building, however, we do know that a portrait of Josephine Butler will be featured.