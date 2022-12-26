The restaurant will offer relaxed dining and celebrate Northern Heritage.

Two of the biggest hospitality names in Liverpool are launching a joint venture in the city, next year.

Joining The Plaza, brand new luxury dining space, Nord, is set to open in February 2023. The restaurant will be led by joint operators, GSG.Hospitality and Chef Daniel Heffy.

GSG.Hospitality is an award-winning independent hospitality group with venues in Liverpool and Manchester. Partnering with Liverpool chef, Daniel Heffy, ‘Nord’ is set to be Liverpool’s new all-day hotspot. The restaurant will offer relaxed dining, with a focus on ingredients from regional producers and a menu that celebrates Northern heritage.

Sitting at the ground-floor of The Plaza’s impressive building, the restaurant combines retro colour palettes and textures, fit with a centrepiece bar surrounded by luxurious banquette seating.

Nord is set to offer a truly unique and ingredient led dining experience paired with exceptional hospitality, catering to the new way people are using city-centre spaces.

A native of Liverpool, Daniel’s career has spanned the city including founding cult supper club, Secret Diners Club, before being appointed Head Chef at local favourite, Buyers Club. He was also a driving force behind the successful street food concept CAHITA.

Daniel then moved to Stockholm in 2017 to work in Frantzén (3 Michelin Star), widely renowned as one of the best restaurants in the world before joining the esteemed Nordic restaurant, Adam/Albin (1 Michelin Star).

Daniel Heffy, said: “I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with GSG.Hospitality on what is set to be an incredible new dining concept for Liverpool. For me, Nord is a destination restaurant looking to bring a new high quality food experience with professional, relaxed service to the city, focussing on mainly British ingredients and style but also taking influences from my experience in Stockholm.”

Matt Farrell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of GSG.Hospitality, comments: “We are beyond thrilled to be working with Daniel on the return to his hometown. He’s bringing back a wealth of experience from working in one of the highest rated, iconic Michelin star restaurants in the world, which is a huge win for the city.

“NORD will celebrate Northern hospitality at its finest. It will offer a sense of warmth and welcome guests with open arms through excellent service, alongside offering a menu that features accessible yet exceptional quality food with local produce running through its narrative. We’re aiming to create a high quality, sustainably conscious environment that everyone can enjoy and adds to the ever-growing, distinct offering in the North of the country.”

