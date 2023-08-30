Boy, 16, stabbed following mass brawl between youth gangs in Merseyside town
The teenager was taken to hospital after two groups clashed in Maghull on Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed after a mass brawl between two groups of youths in Maghull on Tuesday night. The large-scale fight erupted outside the Meadows Leisure Centre, on Hall Lane, at around 8pm.
One of the youths sustained stab wounds to his leg and needed hospital treatment for his injuries. The fracas occurred in a busy area of town and Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Some of the youths involved in the fight left the area by using the nearby canal path and anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV footage are urged to get in touch with police.
Detective Inspector Matt Kerr said: “This was a large-scale fight involving two groups of youths. A 16 year-old boy required hospital treatment. It’s understandable that the community will be concerned by this incident, but rest assured we are determined to find those responsible.”
How to contact police: If you have any information, contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any further information, quoting 23000818020.