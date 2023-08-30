Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Boy, 16, stabbed following mass brawl between youth gangs in Merseyside town

The teenager was taken to hospital after two groups clashed in Maghull on Tuesday night.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed after a mass brawl between two groups of youths in Maghull on Tuesday night. The large-scale fight erupted outside the Meadows Leisure Centre, on Hall Lane, at around 8pm.

One of the youths sustained stab wounds to his leg and needed hospital treatment for his injuries. The fracas occurred in a busy area of town and Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses.

Some of the youths involved in the fight left the area by using the nearby canal path and anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV footage are urged to get in touch with police.

Most Popular

Detective Inspector Matt Kerr said: “This was a large-scale fight involving two groups of youths. A 16 year-old boy required hospital treatment. It’s understandable that the community will be concerned by this incident, but rest assured we are determined to find those responsible.”

How to contact police: If you have any information, contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any further information, quoting 23000818020.

Related topics:TeenagerHospitalPoliceCCTVMerseyside Police