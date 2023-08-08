A teenager has been stabbed in Newton-le-Willows.

At around 9.40pm on Monday (August 7), Merseyside Police received a report that a 16-year-old boy had been attacked by two males in a park known locally as The Dingle, off Earle Street.

During the incident, the victim was stabbed in the arm and was taken to hospital where he remains for ongoing treatment to his injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two suspects, who left the area on an electric bike, are described as being aged between 18-19, had slim builds, were around 6ft tall and wore dark clothing. An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a completely innocent person, who is still in hospital receiving treatment to his injury. This will not be tolerated and we are carrying out a thorough investigation to find those responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Earle Street at around 9.40pm last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious, or anyone who believes they captured anything on dashcam or CCTV to contact us.”

DI Rexwinkel added: “We are determined to reduce knife crime in our local communities. Our officers are committed in removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons through proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners.

“We continue to seek out those involved in knife crime, enticing young and vulnerable people to carry weapons or involved in gangs.”