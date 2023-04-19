Victim David Francis - known locally as the ‘Litherland Running Man’ - was pronounced dead at scene last week.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of death by dangerous driving following a fatal hit and run in Netherton last week.

David Francis, 63, was knocked down and killed by the driver of a stolen Audi S8 who then ploughed into a house in Morgan Mews.

Police and paramedics were called to Netherton at around 9.05pm on Thursday 13 April but Mr Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Well-known in his local area for going jogging in all weathers, he was affectionately known as the ‘Litherland Running Man’.

The driver fled on foot and Merseyside Police made a public appeal for information to help track him down.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McCourt said: “This was a horrific and reckless incident that has left a family with a devastating loss. We are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

The Audi S8 is believed to have been stolen in a burglary in the early hours of Thursday 13 April in the Harrison Drive area of Rainford. It is believed the offenders may have travelled to the Rainford area in a grey Audi Q2 which was stolen in a burglary in the Caithness Drive area of Crosby also during the early hours of 13 April. The Audi Q2 was recovered by police in Rainford.

