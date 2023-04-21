Teen charged after keen runner, 63, killed in Netherton hit and run

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with death by dangerous driving following a fatal hit and run in Netherton last week.
David Francis, 63, was knocked down and killed by the driver of a stolen Audi S8, who then ploughed into a house in Morgan Mews and feld on foot.
Police and paramedics attended the scene at around 9pm on Thursday 13 April but Mr Francis was pronounced dead. Well-known in his local area for going jogging in all weathers, he was affectionately known as the ‘Litherland Running Man’.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Merseyside Youth Remand Court today. He has been charged with:
- Death by dangerous driving
- Causing death while uninsured
- Taking a motor vehicle without owner consent
- Two counts of burglary of a dwelling.
Detective Inspector Jay Halpin said: “While we have charged one person with burglary, we know others were involved in those burglaries and we will continue to pursue them and bring them to justice.”
Funeral: Local residents have launched an online fundraiser to pay for Mr Francis’s funeral, describing him as “an innocent man who sadly lost his life”. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-the-family-with-funeral-arrangements
How to contact police:
- Police want to hear from anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV. Please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference quoting reference 23000314332.
- You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.