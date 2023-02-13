Lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was set alight after being attacked with hammers.

A man has appeared in court charged with offences following Friday’s violent protest outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Jared Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool is charged with beating an emergency worker and violent disorder. Curly haired Skeete, wearing a grey top, appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court where he spoke only to give his date of birth and address.

The case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court on the application of the prosecution. After consideration of a bail application by his solicitor Georgia Maudsley, the Chair of the Bench, Melanie Beverly announced that he was being further remanded in custody to appear at the higher court on March 13.

Skeete’s mother was in the public gallery for the hearing, which lasted about half an hour, and she left court looking distressed.

After the incident on Friday evening Merseyside Police said that they had been called to Ribblers Lane, Kirkby, to facilitate a peaceful protest and counter protest at around 6.30pm that evening.

But violence erupted near the Suites Hotel and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was attacked by offenders and set alight. A police officer and two members of the public received slight injuries during the incident.

A total of 14 people, aged between 13 and 54 including two women, who were also arrested have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police enquiries.

A police spokesperson said at the weekend that police were continuing to gather CCTV, drone footage and other evidence to identify those involved.

The spokesperson added: “Once again, we would remind people to pass this information directly to police as social media speculation and comment can jeopardise live investigations.”

Screengrab from video taken with permission from the facebook account of Tony Broster of protesters during a rally in Prescot, Merseyside. Picture: PA

A spokeswoman for SHARe Knowsley, a charity which supports refugees and asylum seekers, said: “Thankfully, Friday night is not a reflection of the feelings of the people of Merseyside, which has a great history of welcoming people. The outpouring of support we have received since Friday night has been overwhelming.”

On Saturday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned disorder at the protest, adding that the “alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence”.