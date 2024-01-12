Teenager in hospital with 'serious head injuries' after electric bike crash in Liverpool
Two teenagers have been arrested and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated for serious head injuries after he came off his electric bike after police told him to stop.
At around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 11), a Merseyside Police officer caught sight of two boys riding an electric bike on Priory Road and signalled for them to stop.
The two boys then came off the bike, with the rider - a 17-year-old boy from Abergele, North Wales - sustaining serious head and leg injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
The pillion passenger - a 15-year-old from Everton - sustaining superficial injuries. The passenger ran off into Anfield Cemetary after the collision, and was detained a short while later.
Both were taken to hospital for the injuries they sustained in the incident. The rider is being treated for his serious injuries and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
The passenger, who was discharged from hospital, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and was taken to a police station to be questioned by detectives.
Police are now investigating the incident and forensics are at the scene. Merseyside Police has reported the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: "I would like to take this opportunity to ask any motorists who were driving along Priory Road and witnessed the incident or captured it on dash cam footage to call us, as information they have could assist us with our enquiries." Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 0882 of 11 January.