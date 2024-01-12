Two teenagers have been arrested and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 17-year-old boy is being treated for serious head injuries after he came off his electric bike after police told him to stop.

At around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 11), a Merseyside Police officer caught sight of two boys riding an electric bike on Priory Road and signalled for them to stop.

The two boys then came off the bike, with the rider - a 17-year-old boy from Abergele, North Wales - sustaining serious head and leg injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The pillion passenger - a 15-year-old from Everton - sustaining superficial injuries. The passenger ran off into Anfield Cemetary after the collision, and was detained a short while later.

Both were taken to hospital for the injuries they sustained in the incident. The rider is being treated for his serious injuries and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The passenger, who was discharged from hospital, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and was taken to a police station to be questioned by detectives.

