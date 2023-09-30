M53: Teenager who died in school bus crash on motorway named as Jessica Baker
Police name 15-year-old victim who died when the school bus she was travelling in overturned on the motorway.
The teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 in Wirral on Friday has been named by Merseyside Police as Jessica Baker.
The 15-year-old was travelling on a bus carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School, which struck a reservation at junction five of the motorway just after 8am and overturned.
The school bus driver, who has been named as Stephen Shrimpton, also died. A GoFundMe page set up by his sister-in-law to help pay for his funeral claims that the father-of-two ‘suffered a medical issue while driving’.
A total of 58 people were involved in the incident. Four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including a 14-year-old boy who police say suffered life-changing injuries.
The family of Ms Baker issued a photograph of the teenager and the force said they requested privacy.
A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today. Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.”
The North West Ambulance Service said 52 of the passenger involved in the fatal crash attended the emergency services training centre in Wallasey, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.
Junctions three to five of the M53 will remain closed in both directions for “a considerable time” while inquiries continue.
Local Policing Superintendent Sabi Kaur said: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency.”