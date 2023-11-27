Brianna Ghey: Two 16yos to go on trial for murder of trans teenager
Transgender schoolgirl Brianna was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two teenagers will go on trial today accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey. The 16-year-old was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on February 11. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death of Brianna shocked the nation and candlelit vigils were held across the UK in her honour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh, now both 16, were arrested by Cheshire Police and subsequently charged with her murder.
The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (November 27) to begin the murder trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks.
Both defendants are being held in secure youth accommodation and deny murdering Brianna. A jury is expected to be selected on Monday before the trial begins before Mrs Justice Yip.