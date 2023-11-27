Register
Brianna Ghey: Two 16yos to go on trial for murder of trans teenager

Transgender schoolgirl Brianna was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:22 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Two teenagers will go on trial today accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey. The 16-year-old was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on February 11. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death of Brianna shocked the nation and candlelit vigils were held across the UK in her honour.

Some of the flowers laid in memory of Brianna.Some of the flowers laid in memory of Brianna.
A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh, now both 16, were arrested by Cheshire Police and subsequently charged with her murder.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (November 27) to begin the murder trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks.

Both defendants are being held in secure youth accommodation and deny murdering Brianna. A jury is expected to be selected on Monday before the trial begins before Mrs Justice Yip.

