Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers will go on trial today accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey. The 16-year-old was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on February 11. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death of Brianna shocked the nation and candlelit vigils were held across the UK in her honour.

Some of the flowers laid in memory of Brianna.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh, now both 16, were arrested by Cheshire Police and subsequently charged with her murder.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (November 27) to begin the murder trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks.