Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.
Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.
Advertisement
Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.
Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.
It is estimated around 4,000 more Brits died than normal towards the end of the year - with a combination of flu, Covid and hospital and ambulance delays all blamed.
As a result, the refrigerated units - some which resemble shipping containers - are being used to cope with the current winter death rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Royal Liverpool Hospital said it had opened two temporary mortuary systems to cope with increased deaths.
A spokesperson for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “It is common practice for mortuaries to have purpose-built temporary systems available.
“This ensures that patients continue to be treated with dignity and respect, in facilities which are equivalent to a permanent mortuary, during periods of increased demand.
“Two of these systems, which meet standards set out by the Human Tissue Authority, have been deployed at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.”
Advertisement