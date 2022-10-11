There are hundreds of seasonal roles available across Merseyside.

As Christmas fast approaches, new job vacancies are appearing across Liverpool, with roles ranging from retail assistants to garden centre Santas.

We have created a list of recent vacancies, how much they pay and how you can apply.

The Brownie Box: Liverpool One

💸 £9.90 per hour.

Liverpool ONE’s pop up brownie shop is hiring for part-time and full-time temporary sales assistants.

The role includes serving customers and creating social media content.

The Brownie Box are looking for someone with good time management, an eye for detail and knowledge of till systems.

They’re accepting applications via Indeed.

Footasylum: Bold Street

💸 £9.50 per hour.

Footasylum are looking for a 12 hour sales assistant for the festive period, running from October until January 7.

The role involves providing excellent service to customers and they are looking for someone who is used to working in a fast paced environment.

Apply through Footasylum’s website.

Molton Brown: Liverpool One

💸 £9.90 per hour.

Molton Brown are hiring for several customer assistant roles, until January.

Employees get 50% off Molton Brown products and the ideal candidate is passionate for retail and excellent customer service.

They are accepting applications via Indeed.

Dobbie’s Garden Centre: Speke

💸 Unavailable.

Dobbie’s are looking for a Santa to spread Christmas cheer.

The contract is 8-30 hours and the candidate must be confident, kind and have a jolly nature, along with the ability to say “Ho, Ho, Ho” with plenty of enthusiasm.

They are accepting applications via Indeed.

Apple: Liverpool One

💸 Unavailable.

Apple are hiring for retail specialists and offer employee discount.

Successful applicants will become highly skilled at uncovering customers’ needs and learn how to help them with queries.

Apple are looking for someone who has an interest in technology and is able to provide excellent customer service.

Apply through the Apple website.

Tessuti: Liverpool One

💸 Unavailable.

Tessuti are looking for a seasonal sales assistant to work in their brand new luxury store.

The role includes customer service as well as merchandising, and the succesful applicant with receive staff discount.

The ideal candidate will be able to work towards sales targets and be great with customers.

They are accepting applicants via Indeed.

The Works: Bootle

💸 Unavailable.

The Works are looking for a four-hour sales assistant in their Bootle branch.

Employees receive 25% off products and will work in a fun environment.

They are looking for someone who is “Crafty”, “Caring” and shows a real “Can-do” attitude to deliver the best possible service to customers.

Apply on their company website.

The Entertainer: Liverpool One

💸 £9.50 per hour.

The Entertainer are looking for a seasonal night stock assistant, working 20 hours per week with shifts starting at 10pm.

The company offer toy discounts and fornightly pay and the ideal candidate is physically fit and able be efficient in what they do.

Apply on their website.

EXPD8: Liverpool (various)

💸 £9.50 per hour (£12 for some calls).

EXPD8 are looking for a retail merchandiser in and around Liverpool L1 and the surrounding areas. Working between now and Mid- January 2023, there is also the possibility of a permanent position afterwards.

They are looking for someone who is able to manage their own time and has a driving license.

Apply on the company website.

Morphe: Liverpool One

💸 Unavailable.

Morphe are looking for a seasonal beauty artist to provide customer service and help with other non-sales tasks.

The candidate must have two years of experience in a similar role and be punctual.