Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten people have been charged following protests on the day of the 2023 Grand National, which had a delayed start after animal rights activists invaded the course.

Concurrent with the invasion on Saturday 15 April, a number of demonstrators sabotaged access to the event by blocking the M57 and Wango Lane near Aintree Racecourse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protests occurred around the same time the race was scheduled to start at 5.15pm. The Grand National was delayed by 14 minutes after a number of protesters from Animal Rising made their way onto the track.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that nine people involved in blocking junction 2 of the M57 and access to Wango Lane have been charged with wilful obstruction of a highway:

Sarah Love, 47, of no fixed abode

Zoe Able, 27, of Leeders Pightle, in Norfolk

Lucia Alexander, 40, of no fixed abode

Jamie Carter, 29, of no fixed abode,

Elenor Kenny, 19, of no fixed abode

Tobias Brown, 49, of West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe

James Kelly, 46, of Mornant Avenue, Hartford, in Northwich

Andrew Houghton, 66, of Mendip Crescent, Bedford

Rosa Sharkey, 23, of Chase Side Avenue, Enfield

A tenth person, John Edwards, 49, of Cox Road, Alresford, Colchester, has been charged with stopping/causing a vehicle to remain at rest on a carriageway of motorway. They have all been released on bail and due to attend various courts on either Wednesday 22 November or Wednesday 20 December.

An animal rights protester is apprehended by police officers ahead of the Grand National.

The protest that occurred on the racecourse on Saturday 15 April is still under investigation. As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of activists breached security fences around the venue and ran onto the track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “Merseyside Police respects the right to a peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will never be tolerated. Our investigation into the protest on the racecourse at Aintree on Saturday 15 April remains ongoing and if you have any information, please get in touch.”

Corach Rambler eventually won the marquee Grand National steeplechase but Galashiels-owned horse Hill Sixteen died after breaking his neck in a fall at the first fence. Tarpaulins were brought on to the course to shield the horse.