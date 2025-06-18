The 13 Liverpool neighbourhoods where houses prices are rising the fastest

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST

Latest figures show where house prices are soaring in Liverpool.

Using official Office for National Statistics data, we have created a list of the neighbourhoods in Liverpool that have experienced the biggest increases in property prices, over12 months.

The latest figures were published in March 2025 and are the average paid prices of all property transactions - including detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and flats - up to September 2024. We have compared this data to the year ending September 2023 to see where property prices are soaring.

Here’s the neighbourhoods where house prices are rising the most in Liverpool:

The median house price in Dovecot in the year ending September 2024 was £195,000 - a 25.81% increase on the year prior.

1. Dovecot

The median house price in Chinatown, St James & Georgian Quarter in the year ending September 2024 was £158,500 - a 20.58% increase on the year prior.

2. Chinatown, St James & Georgian Quarter

The median house price in Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge in the year ending September 2024 was £240,000 - a 15.66% increase on the year prior.

3. Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge

The median house price in Albert Dock & Queens Dock in the year ending September 2024 was £181,000 - a 13.16% increase on the year prior.

4. Albert Dock & Queens Dock

