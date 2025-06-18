The 13 Liverpool neighbourhoods where houses prices are rising the fastest

Using official Office for National Statistics data , we have created a list of the neighbourhoods in Liverpool that have experienced the biggest increases in property prices, over12 months.

The latest figures were published in March 2025 and are the average paid prices of all property transactions - including detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and flats - up to September 2024. We have compared this data to the year ending September 2023 to see where property prices are soaring.