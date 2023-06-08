The ambassadors will welcome visitors and share information about the area.

The 151st Open is set to take place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club next month, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Wirral to enjoy the event.

One of the biggest sporting events on the calendar, Wirral Council are looking for volunteers to ensure this year’s 151st Open at Hoylake is a success.

According to the Council, these volunteers will act as local, off course ambassadors during the Championship and will welcome visitors to Hoylake and West Kirby, provide directions and offer information about the local area.

Leader of Wirral Council, Cllr Paul Stuart, said: “When The Open comes to Hoylake, the eyes of the world will be focused on Wirral, making this an incredible opportunity to showcase what a fantastic borough this is.

“With our ambitious regeneration plans, which are already underway, and amazing heritage and natural features, Wirral has an incredible amount to offer – and now millions of people around the globe will also be able to see what a great place Wirral is, whether it’s to visit, live, work or invest in. We can demonstrate that Wirral can be the best place to visit, start and grow our families and businesses.”

Volunteering: Those interested in registering to volunteer are asked to visit https://wirral-council.teamkinetic.co.uk.

About The Open: The 151st Open is being held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake with the formal ticketed practice days on 16 to 19 July and the Championship days on 20 to 23 July.