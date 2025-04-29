The 17 best Liverpool greasy spoon cafes that do the most banging breakfasts - see the full list

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST

Discover 17 cafes in Liverpool serving delicious breakfasts, as recommended by locals.

There’s little better than a tasty breakfast that has been cooked for you, and Liverpool boasts tons of great cafes serving a full English.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

We have taken a look at reader recommendations, Google reviews and Tripadvisor reviews to put together a list of Liverpool’s top 17 ‘greasy spoon’ cafes.

Take a look at the featured venues below, listed in no particular order.

Monty's Cafe, Long Lane.

1. Monty's Cafe, Long Lane

Monty's Cafe, Long Lane. | Monty's Cafe

Maggie May’s, Bold Street.

2. Maggie May’s, Bold Street

Maggie May’s, Bold Street. | Tripadvisor

Sans Cafe, Lightbody Street.

3. Sans Cafe, Lightbody Street

Sans Cafe, Lightbody Street. | Google Street View

Tavern Co, Smithdown Road.

4. Tavern Co, Smithdown Road

Tavern Co, Smithdown Road. | @tavernco/Instagram

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolReviewsGoogleTripAdvisor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice