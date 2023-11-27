Register
The 20 biggest cities in the UK by population and where Liverpool is ranked

Liverpool is a popular, thriving city but based on population alone where does it stand alongside the UK's largest cities?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT

The UK is home to many amazing cities with each offering unique architecture and culture. But, which has the highest population?

It won’t be a surprise to anyone that, in terms of population size, London is still by far the UK’s largest city with approximately 10 million inhabitants.

But for those living outside the hustle and bustle of the capital where do the rest of us live? According to the latest statistics gathered Statista, here are the top 20 cities by population in the UK and where Liverpool ranks.

London is by far the largest city in the United Kingdom in 2020, with an estimated population of 9,304,016 people.

1. London

London is by far the largest city in the United Kingdom in 2020, with an estimated population of 9,304,016 people. Photo: Adobe Stock

Manchester is the second biggest city in the UK with a population of 2,730,076.

2. Manchester, England

Manchester is the second biggest city in the UK with a population of 2,730,076. Photo: Marketing Manchester

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437.

3. Birmingham, England

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437. Photo: ingusk - stock.adobe.com

Leeds is the fourth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,889,095.

4. Leeds, England

Leeds is the fourth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,889,095. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

