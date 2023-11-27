Liverpool is a popular, thriving city but based on population alone where does it stand alongside the UK's largest cities?

The UK is home to many amazing cities with each offering unique architecture and culture. But, which has the highest population?

It won’t be a surprise to anyone that, in terms of population size, London is still by far the UK’s largest city with approximately 10 million inhabitants.

But for those living outside the hustle and bustle of the capital where do the rest of us live? According to the latest statistics gathered Statista, here are the top 20 cities by population in the UK and where Liverpool ranks.

1 . London London is by far the largest city in the United Kingdom in 2020, with an estimated population of 9,304,016 people. Photo: Adobe Stock

2 . Manchester, England Manchester is the second biggest city in the UK with a population of 2,730,076. Photo: Marketing Manchester

3 . Birmingham, England Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437. Photo: ingusk - stock.adobe.com

4 . Leeds, England Leeds is the fourth biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 1,889,095. Photo: Bruce Rollinson