People are ‘fuming’ after a spate of ‘tree snapping’ incidents in one part of Merseyside with local residents saying the ‘vandalism’ represented the actions of ‘bloody idiots’.

The ‘snapped trees’ were discovered and photographed by a local resident who posted the information on a local Facebook group, accompanied with a photograph showing one of the damaged trees: “Three trees snapped outside Nazareth House. Why? Fuming. More snapped further along by St Mary’s College.”

The post received dozens of comments from people expressing their anger and upset about the “senseless vandalism”. The original poster – who wanted to remain anonymous – told the LDRS: “It’s crazy and achieves nothing.”

This sentiment was shared by several people commenting in the group, one said: “Saw these this morning, such a shame some people want to destroy the area.” Another person added: “Makes me mad – they probably think it’s funny (bloody idiots – can’t have anything nice these days).”

Someone else wrote: “Disgusting wait until they have to pay council tax they may have more respect.” While another commented: “The effort and time taken to do it. Why?? Pathetic, idiotic behavior. Trees first then what?”

Two comments seemed to represent the mood of everyone responding, the first posted: “Mindless idiots.” The second said: “Why would someone do this? Disgusting.”

In July, Sefton Council reported a spate of ‘tree snapping’ incidents around Crosby Road South, less than a mile away from the latest incidents and on the same stretch of road. In a statement published on its website, the local authority warned ‘vandals’ it would report the damaged trees to Merseyside Police.

Responding to the latest incidents on Liverpool Road, Cllr Mhairi Doyle, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “I’m deeply disappointed to see this needless and thoughtless vandalism, and sadly it isn’t the first time that this sort of behaviour has been reported.

“The Green Sefton team is currently reviewing the damage done to the trees on Liverpool Road. This selfish act has deprived a street of its trees and will cost the Council time and resources that we want to put towards making a positive difference to our green spaces.

“As ever, we will work closely with the police to support their investigation if called upon. I would encourage anyone who has witnessed this or any other act of vandalism to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”