A full list of the average council tax fees set by local authorities across England for 2024/25 has been published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities. The data is based on the average for a Band D property (a mid-range council tax band) and all the figures include the adult social care levy and parish precepts where appropriate.

We have been through the government data and it shows the Band D average has increased in every local authority in Merseyside. We have also collated the figures for towns around Merseyside popular with commuters - such as Ormskirk, Ellesmere Port, Warrington and Skelmersdale - to see how they compare.

The local authority in the Liverpool City Region with the largest year-on-year percentage increase in the Band D average was Halton (up 5.05%), while the one with the lowest was Sefton (4.97%).

In Liverpool there was an increase of 4.99% with Band D properties now paying on average £2,045.17 per year. If you moved from Liverpool to the council with the lowest annual cost in our list, you could save over £1750 per year on Band D council tax.

The below gallery features the full list of councils in Merseyside and surrounding towns, ranked by total annual average cost of Band D council tax.

1 . Liverpool In Liverpool, the average council tax for a Band D property in 2024/45 will be £2,045.17; an increase of 4.99% from last year. Photo: SakhanPhotography/stock.adobe

2 . Sefton In Sefton, the average council tax for a Band D property in 2024/45 will be £1,963.46; an increase of 4.97% from last year. Photo: Peter - stock.adobe.com

3 . Cheshire West & Chester (Ellesmere Port, Frodsham and Neston) In Cheshire West & Chester, which includes towns such as Ellesmere Port, Frodsham and Neston, the average council tax for a Band D property in 2024/45 will be £1,924.05; an increase of 5.05% from last year. Photo: Lukasz/stock.adobe