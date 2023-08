The bakery originally launched in Chinatown and there are often queues out of the door.

Liverpool’s iconic bagel and doughnut shop has opened a second branch in the city.

The Bagelry serves up a range of delicious bagels and vegan doughnuts, with unique flavours and fillings, as well as coffee and drinks and is now available for South Liverpool customers.

The original venue in Chinatown is often seen with huge queues, but now customers can get their doughnut fix in Mossley Hill.