Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Popular bakery, The Bagelry, to open second store in Liverpool - job roles available

The doughnut shop and bakery originally launched in Chinatown and there are often queues out of the door.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

One of Liverpool’s most-loved independent bakeries and coffee shops is set to open a second branch in the city.

The Bagelry, currently located in the heart of Chinatown, serves up a range of delicious bagels and vegan doughnuts, with unique flavours and fillings, as well as soft serve and drinks.

Often seen with long queues out of the door, The Bagelry has become one of Chinatown’s most popular eateries, with options for veggies and vegans, including ‘Chickun’ pesto bagels and cheesy tater tots.

Most Popular

Now, the team are preparing for a new venture in Mossley Hill, in the old Cocomo’s venue. According to fliers seen in the window of the Dovedale Road unit, The Bagelry will be opening a new shop, and hiring for a number of roles.

The Bagelry, Nelson Street. Image: The Bagelry via Facebook.The Bagelry, Nelson Street. Image: The Bagelry via Facebook.
The Bagelry, Nelson Street. Image: The Bagelry via Facebook.

Although the exact details have not yet been revealed, it looks as though the second bakery will be open soon. The fliers read: “We are opening The Bagelry here on Dovedale Road and we need a new team! There are a number of roles available, both full and part-time. For more information or to apply, please post your CV here at the shop or email it to [email protected]

The roles available are:

  • Shop manager - full-time.
  • Barista - both full and part-time.
  • Sandwich maker - both full and part-time.
  • Experienced bakers - day and night shifts available.

The Bagelry have been contacted for further information.