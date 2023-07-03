The doughnut shop and bakery originally launched in Chinatown and there are often queues out of the door.

One of Liverpool’s most-loved independent bakeries and coffee shops is set to open a second branch in the city.

The Bagelry, currently located in the heart of Chinatown, serves up a range of delicious bagels and vegan doughnuts, with unique flavours and fillings, as well as soft serve and drinks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Often seen with long queues out of the door, The Bagelry has become one of Chinatown’s most popular eateries, with options for veggies and vegans, including ‘Chickun’ pesto bagels and cheesy tater tots.

Now, the team are preparing for a new venture in Mossley Hill, in the old Cocomo’s venue. According to fliers seen in the window of the Dovedale Road unit, The Bagelry will be opening a new shop, and hiring for a number of roles.

The Bagelry, Nelson Street. Image: The Bagelry via Facebook.

Although the exact details have not yet been revealed, it looks as though the second bakery will be open soon. The fliers read: “We are opening The Bagelry here on Dovedale Road and we need a new team! There are a number of roles available, both full and part-time. For more information or to apply, please post your CV here at the shop or email it to [email protected]”

The roles available are:

Shop manager - full-time.

Barista - both full and part-time.

Sandwich maker - both full and part-time.

Experienced bakers - day and night shifts available.