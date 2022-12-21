Lennon’s trademark sunglasses have been broken.

The artist who created a statue of John Lennon is seeking a new permanent home for the sculpture after it was vandalised in his hometown.

The Imagine singer’s trademark sunglasses, which feature on bronze sculpture titled the John Lennon Peace Statue, have been broken, its creator said.

Although it is unclear how it was broken off, artist Laura Lian, 70, who created the piece in 2018, believes it was vandalised.

The statue will now be removed for repairs from its temporary home on Penny Lane in Liverpool, the street which inspired iconic band’s hit in 1967.

Laura is now appealing for a new permanent home for the statue, which has toured across the UK and Holland, and has urged anyone who is interested to get in touch.

She said: “I’m someone who likes to see the bigger picture as there is a reason for everything. Obviously it’s sad because now it has to go back to the foundry to be repaired and it’s more money to spend and more trouble.

“I see it as a sign that it is time to move on again. But I accept everything and take it in its stride, so I don’t want to make a big drama about it.”

Laura, of Pewsey, Wilts, was inspired by Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono’s ‘message of peace’ in the 1960s, and even sold her house so she could afford to make the statue.

She said: “In the sixties I was very moved by John and Yoko’s message of peace and being a teenager, I was very influenced by all of that.