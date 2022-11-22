500 life-sized statues will be sold at auction, for charity.

One of the fab four, Sir Ringo Starr, is selling life-sized statues of his famous ‘Peace and Love’ hand gesture.

Available on Julien’s Auctions, the statues are limited edition, with Starr designing 250 stainless steel and 250 bronze original artworks. Each life-sized hand artwork features Starr’s iconic peace symbol, his signature greeting for the last five decades.

The artworks are not cheap, with the stainless steel statues available for £4,200 and the bronze versions up for sale at £1,600. However, all proceeds will go to The Lotus Foundation, who fund, support, and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas.