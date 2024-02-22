Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John, Paul, George and Ringo will each be the subject of a feature film, telling the story of the Beatles' rise to stardom in an exciting new way. But, who should take on the roles of Liverpool's most iconic musicians?

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the families of John Lennon and George Harrison and Apple Corps Ltd, have granted story and music rights for a scripted film for the first time, and Sir Sam Mendes is set to create four feature films, with each one telling the story of the Fab Four from a different band member's perspective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oscar-winning director said he was "honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time" and "excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies". Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance all four films, which are expected to be released theatrically in 2027.

While no writers or cast members have yet been announced, the public have already taken to social media to share their casting ideas, with many believing Saltburn's Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan should feature.

John, Paul, George and Ringo will each be the subject of a feature film, telling the story of the Beatles' rise to stardom in an exciting new way. Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elordi is suggested as the ideal candidate to play Paul McCartney, while some fancy Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Other suggestions include Daniel Radcliffe as Paul McCartney, Asa Butterfield as George Harrison and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) to reprise his role as John Lennon.

While some Beatles fans don't seem phased by the idea of Hollywood actors potentially being cast as the Fab Four, others are less than pleased - especially at the idea of Australian and American actors attempting a Scouse accent. Others have argued that the actors need to look far more similar to the Beatles' members, but Austin Butler looks nothing like Elvis and he did a fairly good job.