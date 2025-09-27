LDRS

A Wirral mum who has fostered more than 20 children alongside her own has been awarded a medal by King Charles for her work.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Robinson, 58, from the Wirral, was awarded earlier this year a British Empire Medal for her services to foster care. The medal is awarded to those who have contributed hands on to their local area and she was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the king.

In a release published by Wirral Council on September 23, Julie said: “I was shocked when I found out about it, and it is an honour, but I don’t do this to be recognised for it. I do it because it’s in me. I never dreamed of getting a medal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The widowed mum-of-four biological children has previously spoken about her experiences being a foster carer of more than 27 years. She said: “I’ve met loads of people who think they couldn’t be a foster carer because of the way they look or talk but it’s just not true.

“Over the years I’ve been invited to give talks and encourage others to take the leap. One time I turned up with my hair in a scruffy bun, in my gym stuff and my sliders – only to find out I was going to be on camera.

“But you know what, in the end I was glad because that’s me at my most comfortable, that’s me being the real me. And that’s all you have to be to be a foster carer, be yourself. It’s not about where you’re from, it’s about what you bring to the table. How would you treat a child of your own? That’s how you should treat a foster child.

LDRS

“Many foster children do return to their biological families, but some don’t. I consider myself lucky that I’ve had a lot of long-term placements with children who’ve basically grown up with me – I’ve had the privilege of helping to shape them into young adults and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my lads has been with me since he was a teenager – he’s 32 now and still lives with me. Some of the others moved out when they were 18, but still visit me multiple times a week. We have that bond. It’s like that with a lot of my children.

“We go on holidays together, bowling, cinema, we hold street parties and bring everyone together. I love it, it gives me a lot of joy. It’s also the difference you make in a child’s life – that’s the real reward.”

In a video published by Cheshire and Merseyside partnership Foster4, she said: “It’s just lovely seeing how they change from when they come to where they are now. They’ve got a safe environment.

“They’ve got a home. Someone that cares for them, someone that loves them, and it’s the love you get back off those children. You’ve really got to make sure your mind is made up to do it and if you’ve got a partner, they’ve got to be on board but if you really want to do it, I’ll help you do it. Believe me once you start that ball rolling, you will carry on.

“Go for it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s social care makes up a large proportion of Wirral Council’s budget. Unlike previous years where it has been over budget, the department is expected to be £1m under budget this year.

This is largely due to a big drop in demand for children’s residential placements. The local authority has been pushing to promote its foster carer service in recent years as this is far lower in costs than residential placements.