You tell us the best places to go in Liverpool when the sun is shining.

Heading to one of our many beautiful parks in the city region, enjoying a refreshing beverage in your back garden or taking a day trip to the beach?

As we've been enjoying this mini March heatwave, we're asking you - what is the best thing to do in Liverpool on a sunny day?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Docks are nice’

Patricia said: "Well, The Docks are nice. I go there with the children. Croxteth Park, anything more for the children."

‘We love the Albert Dock’

Barbara tells us the best way to enjoy the sunshine in Liverpool

Barbara said: "When the weather gets good, we love The Albert Dock. Wee can spend hours there."

‘The Pier Head’

John tells us the best way to enjoy the sunshine in Liverpool