Heading to one of our many beautiful parks in the city region, enjoying a refreshing beverage in your back garden or taking a day trip to the beach?
As we've been enjoying this mini March heatwave, we're asking you - what is the best thing to do in Liverpool on a sunny day?
‘The Docks are nice’
Patricia said: "Well, The Docks are nice. I go there with the children. Croxteth Park, anything more for the children."
‘We love the Albert Dock’
Barbara said: "When the weather gets good, we love The Albert Dock. Wee can spend hours there."
‘The Pier Head’
John said: "The Pier Head. There used to be plenty of liners there years ago. It's declined a lot now, everybody goes by aeroplane."