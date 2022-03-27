The best thing to do in Liverpool on a sunny day

You tell us the best places to go in Liverpool when the sun is shining.

By Emily Bonner
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 1:59 pm

Heading to one of our many beautiful parks in the city region, enjoying a refreshing beverage in your back garden or taking a day trip to the beach?

As we've been enjoying this mini March heatwave, we're asking you - what is the best thing to do in Liverpool on a sunny day?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

‘The Docks are nice’

Patricia said: "Well, The Docks are nice. I go there with the children. Croxteth Park, anything more for the children."

‘We love the Albert Dock’

Barbara tells us the best way to enjoy the sunshine in Liverpool

Barbara said: "When the weather gets good, we love The Albert Dock. Wee can spend hours there."

‘The Pier Head’

John tells us the best way to enjoy the sunshine in Liverpool

John said: "The Pier Head. There used to be plenty of liners there years ago. It's declined a lot now, everybody goes by aeroplane."

Liverpool