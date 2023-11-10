The Department for Work and Pensions have announced details of a Christmas bonus for those who receive benefit payments in the UK.

The date and amount of benefits claimants' Christmas bonus in 2023

The UK Government has announced Christmas bonus plans for benefit recipients this winter. Following the ongoing cost of living issues for many, this is set to be the final additional payment for claimants of 2023.

What is the UK benefit recipient Christmas bonus payment?

The bonus payment is a scheme from the Department for Work and Pensions to give eligible benefit recipients a small financial boost for the Christmas period. This payment is tax-free and does not impact payments of any other payments across December.

How much is the benefit recipient Christmas bonus in 2023?

The one-off bonus will be £10 and it will be sent to each person as one payment, regardless of how many benefit payments they are eligible for. If two people within the same household are eligible for a bonus payment they will get £10 each.

Do I need to claim the Christmas bonus payment?

All eligible people within the UK should get their Christmas bonus payment automatically without needing to claim through the DWP website.

How can I report a missing payment?

Anyone who believes they should have received a payment but didn’t should contact either the Pension Service or the Jobcentre Plus Office, depending on their regular benefit payment.

Who is eligible for the benefit recipient Christmas bonus?

In order to be eligible recipients must get at least one of the following types of benefit payment within the qualifying week. This is usually the first full week of December, meaning in 2023 this is the week beginning Monday, December 4. It is also usually sent across the same week.

The full list of qualifying benefits is:

Adult Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension

Severe Disablement Allowance

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance