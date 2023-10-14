The Edinburgh, in Wavertree, is unable to open its doors to customers until a new licence has been settled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future of a popular Liverpool pub has been left in limbo with a decision to be made on its licence.

Taking to social media in the last week, proprietors of The Edinburgh on Sandown Lane, Wavertree, said they were unable to open their doors, much to the concern of regulars. It is understands the future of the pub will now be decided at a licensing and gambling sub-committee hearing later this year. Pub owners said on Facebook they hoped to be open as early as next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back on September 6, The Edinburgh posted on social media how it was facing “temporary closure.” The post said: “Due to circumstances outside our control there is a delay to the pub’s licence being renewed. We will hopefully have this sorted by the end of next week but will have to close until then.”

It had been hoped the pub would reopen last month but owners said on Tuesday “further to more licence debacles” the closure would be extended. The Edinburgh is situated at the end of a Victorian terrace consisting of a small bar area, a separate front room and a small outside area.

The Irish music night on Mondays has proven popular with guests and with a regular quiz held midweek which it became famous for.

The previous licence holder – Stanhill Investments Ltd – dissolved earlier this year and as a result, the premises licence was allowed to lapse and was not renewed by September 6. The terms held for almost a decade permitted opening from 10am to 12.30am daily with sales of alcohol until midnight.

The Edinburgh, in Wavertree. Image: Google Street View

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to government records, Stanhill Investments Ltd – which had a registered address in the West Midlands – described the nature of the business as letting and operating of own or leased real estate. The dissolution was seemingly confirmed on January 23.