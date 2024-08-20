The King visited Southport on Tuesday to meet the survivors of the Southport knife attack and their families. Charles III travelled to the coastal town for a private meeting to hear from some of the young children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift -themed dance class on July 29.

Crowds cheered as the King arrived at Southport Town Hall shortly after 1.30pm , where tributes have been left outside in memory of the three young girls who died in the mass stabbing - Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine.

Charles stopped to look at the memorials and greet some of those gathered before going inside the building to meet some of the children who survived the attack, their families and the police liaison team working with them. The King is due to meet with the three bereaved families in London on Wednesday.

Hundreds of bunches of flowers and cuddly toys have been laid near the town hall, where a vigil was held the night after the attack. The King walked around the tributes, waving to the crowd and shaking some hands and was applauded as he walked into the building.

Balloons in the shape of stars, hearts, a disco ball and the girls' ages were among the tributes and messages were placed in frames, covered with plastic to preserve them, including one which read: "God has gained three beautiful new angels... May you dance forever in heaven and be at peace."

Later, Charles will be welcomed by local politicians at Southport Community Fire Station and will hear from Merseyside's police, fire and rescue and ambulance services about their roles during the disturbances, as well as meeting local groups, including faith leaders.

1 . The King in Southport King Charles III meets local leaders at Southport Town Hall, where he will later meet with survivors of the mass stabbing. | PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

2 . The King in Southport King Charles III reacts as he views the floral and balloon tributes for the victims of the Southport stabbings outside Southport Town Hall. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

3 . The King in Southport King Charles III meets with members of the local community following the July 29 attack at a children's dance party. | PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images