The Krazyhouse set to return this August bank holiday, five years after its closure.

The much loved nightclub will be making its comeback for one night only as part of a huge reunion event, with the return of iconic DJs.

Now known as Electrik Warehouse, which is based on Wood Street, the venue will transform back into the Krazyhouse on August 27, from 8pm until 4am. And, of course, free pot noodles will be handed out at the end of the night.

The Krazyhouse was a firm favourite on the Liverpool nightlife scene for decades before shutting its doors for good back in 2018.

It was rebranded to Electrik Warehouse after being saved by local independent operator, Pub Invest Group, after the site fell into financial difficulty. The huge building now regularly honours its predecessor with weekly club nights, as well as an eclectic medley of alternative music that made the Krazyhouse so popular.

General manager of Electrik Warehouse, Adam Coffey said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting another Krazyhouse night back at Electrik.

“It’s become a much anticipated date now on the calendar with the August bank holiday seeing us host the Krazyhouse reunion for the past few years. We see faces old and new come from all over the region for this one.”