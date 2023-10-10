The Liverpool restaurant serving ‘the best pizza in England’

With delicious options such as risotto, pasta and antipasti, it is pizza that Amalia is known for.

An authentic Italian eatery in the heart of Liverpool officially serves the ‘Best Pizza in England’.

Located just off Duke Street, on Campbell Square, Amalia offers contemporary Italian cuisine to enjoy in-house or to takeaway.

With delicious options such as risotto, pasta and antipasti, it is pizza that Amalia is known for - with a range of authentic Italian pizzas available at reasonable prices.

Now, the popular eatery has once again been recognised for its pizza offerings at the seventh annual Italian Awards. Celebrating the very best of Italian Hospitality across the UK, the Italian Awards aim to recognise excellence with initial voting power given to the general public. The judges then decide on finalists and name the nations favourites in a range of categories.

Amalia was shortlisted for three awards: Best Pizza, Best Pizzeria and Best Team and headed to Leeds for a glamorous awards ceremony on Sunday (October 8).

Sharing the news on social media, the Amalia team were thrilled to win the ‘Best Pizza’ award, stating: “YES!!! We did it AGAIN!!! BEST PIZZA IN ENGLAND 2023!!!”

Founders of Amalia and best friends, Miguel and Antonio, also shared a happy photo of themselves posing with their award.