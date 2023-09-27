Register
Two Merseyside areas named among best in the UK to raise a family

The study analysed factors such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, the general safety of the area and the number of parks.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Two Merseyside areas have been named among the best places in the UK to raise a family.

The study by security company ADT analysed factors such as the quality of the local schools, crime rates, the general safety of the area and the number of parks.

Making it into the top ten was Wirral, which came in at number six, with a family safety score of 6.8% out of 10. The borough also placed ninth for the lowest burglary rates in the UK with a rate of 2.6 burglaries per 1,000 people in the year up to March 2023.

In Wirral, 77.8% of schools were rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors and the average house price was £200,000.

Wirral came it at number six. Photo: ADT
Wirral came it at number six. Photo: ADT

Sefton just missed a place in the top ten, coming in at number eleven, with a score of 6.42% out of 10. Despite coming behind Wirral in the overall rankings, Sefton had lower burglary rates, placing at number seven - with a rate of 2.5 burglaries per 1,000 people.

Waltham Forest, London, came out on top, followed by Kirklees, in West Yorkshire, and Havering, London.

