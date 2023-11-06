Members of the Liverpool indie band say they are ‘devastated’ by the passing of their ‘best friend’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lead singer of popular Liverpool indie band, The Night Café, has sadly died, aged just 26. The group announced the news on social media on Monday morning, however, his cause of death has not yet been shared.

The announcement read: “We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean. Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

His bandmates added: “Sean was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend that we shared so many memories with before the band even started. We made so many more memories along the way and achieved things we only dreamt of that we will cherish forever. His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all. RIP Sean Martin.”

The Night Café formed in 2014 and released two EPs before their studio album 0151 in 2019. A third EP, For Better Days, dropped in 2021.