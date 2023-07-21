It’s day two of The 151st Open Championship, hosted right here on Merseyside.

Taking place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, thousands of people from across the world have flocked to Hoylake to watch some of the world’s best male golfers in action.

We headed down to catch a glimpse of the action, and see famous faces such as Rory Mcllroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Despite disruption by Just Stop Oil protestors, the second day of the tournament has been a success... and the predicted rainy weather has held off so far.

1 . The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club Wind turbines at the Burbo Bank Offshore windfarm are pictured on the horizon as England’s Tommy Fleetwood putts on the 13th green. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

2 . The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club Fans at look on in Hoylake. Photo: Dominic Raynor

3 . The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the 15th hole. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

4 . The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club A camera operator films the action. Photo: Dominic Raynor