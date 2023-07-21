Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

The Open in pictures: 18 captivating images from Royal Liverpool Golf Club

It’s day two of The 151st Open Championship, hosted right here on Merseyside.

By Emma Dukes, Dominic Raynor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 21:01 BST

Taking place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, thousands of people from across the world have flocked to Hoylake to watch some of the world’s best male golfers in action.

We headed down to catch a glimpse of the action, and see famous faces such as Rory Mcllroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Despite disruption by Just Stop Oil protestors, the second day of the tournament has been a success... and the predicted rainy weather has held off so far.

Wind turbines at the Burbo Bank Offshore windfarm are pictured on the horizon as England’s Tommy Fleetwood putts on the 13th green.

1. The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Wind turbines at the Burbo Bank Offshore windfarm are pictured on the horizon as England’s Tommy Fleetwood putts on the 13th green. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Fans at look on in Hoylake.

2. The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Fans at look on in Hoylake. Photo: Dominic Raynor

Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the 15th hole.

3. The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the 15th hole. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A camera operator films the action.

4. The Open: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

A camera operator films the action. Photo: Dominic Raynor

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PeopleJust Stop OilWeatherDisruption