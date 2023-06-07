Register
The shops we miss most from Liverpool’s now booming city centre

Liverpool One is a flagship destination, but the high street has also lost some iconic stores over the years.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST

Liverpool city centre now has less vacant shops than London as retail in the area continues to buck the UK trend. The vacancy rate is now half that of the national average at at 5.4% - it is 10.4% in the North West and 11% in the UK.

The city has seen sweeping changes over the years, with Liverpool One now a flagship destination. But the high street has also lost some iconic stores over the years - from Blacklers to Chelsea Girl. We hit the streets to find out which stores you miss the most.

  • Watch the video above for more.
