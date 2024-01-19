We have taken a look at each Merseyside borough - Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral - to reveal the top five primary schools in each.

New data has revealed the Merseyside primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said government investment is needed to help pupils recover from the pandemic, as figures show the proportion of students meeting the expected mark is well below pre-pandemic levels.

Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test. However, school leaders' union the NAHT said ranking schools is simplistic and does not consider the context of the particular cohort or the community the school serves.

The Government aims for 90% of key stage two children to meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. Overall in England, 60% of students met the standard in 2022-23 – up from 59% the year before but below 65% in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

Here we run down the top five schools in each Merseyside borough with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

Liverpool

Woolton Primary School - 87% of students met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. (=1) Sudley Junior School - 87% of students met the expected in reading, writing and maths. St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery - 84% of pupils met the standard. St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School - 83% of pupils met the standard. Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School - 82% meet the standard.

Wirral

Thornton Hough Primary School - 96% of pupils met the standard. Thurstaston Dawpool Church of England Primary School - 89% of pupils met the standard. Great Meols Primary School - 80% of pupils met the standard. West Kirby Primary School - 78% of pupils met standard. (=4) Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School - 78% of pupils met the standard.

Sefton

St Thomas Church of England Primary School - 94% of pupils met the standard. Summerhill Primary School - 87% of pupils met the standard. (=2) Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School - 87% of students met the standard. St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Primary School - 86% of pupils met the standard. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School - 83% of pupils met the standard.

Knowsley

Blacklow Brow School - 83% of pupils met the standard. (=1) Cronton Church of England Primary Academy - 83% of pupils met the standard. Malvern Primary School - 81% of pupils met the standard. Halewood Church of England Primary Academy - 79% of pupils met the standard. (=4) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 79% of pupils met the standard.

St Helens

Bleak Hill Primary School - 83% of pupils met the standard. (=1) St Mary & St Thomas Church of England Primary School - 83% of pupils met the standard. Longton Lane Community Primary School - 82% of pupils met the standard. Eaves Primary School - 80% of pupils met the standard. (=4) Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School - 80% of pupils met the standard.

A Department of Education (DoE) spokesperson said: “We know the pandemic had a significant impact on education globally which is why we have made £5 billion available since 2020 for education recovery initiatives, including just under five million tutoring course starts to date supporting pupils in all corners of the country."

However, NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman siad much more needs to be done. "Ministers failed to provide anything like the funding recommended by the Government's education recovery tsar to help pupils recover from the pandemic," he said.