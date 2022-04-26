The most popular dog breeds in the UK have been revealed by region. Do you own one of the most popular pooches?
Dogs are family, from one-of-a-kind mixed breeds to posh purebreeds but there are also trends in ownership.
In Liverpool, a surprise underdog came in at number one.
Popular breeds that surprisingly didn’t make the cut are the Labrador, voted the UK’s most loved dog, Dachshund, King Cavalier and the Pomeranian.
Read on to see if your four-legged best friend made the top five.
1. Cockapoo
Cockapoo’s have plenty of brilliant characteristics, they’re intelligent, attentive, and overall friendly with both people and other animals. They are soft-hearted and loyal too.
2. French Bulldog
Frenchies are a popular companion for many reasons, they are small with a huge personality and can adapt to any home life, and although walks are needed, they don’t need a huge amount of exercise (they will probably burn a lot of energy off with how much they play!) Fun to train and social animals, they make a great choice.
3. Jack Russell Terrier
Although they play by their own rules and patience is needed when training, its worth it, as this breed is great with other dogs and children.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Beagle
Nationally coming in at 18, but people in the North West seem to love the beagle. They are synonymous with hunting and are very protective of their owners, making them a popular choice for a family addition.
Photo: Getty Image