Prime Minister Keir Starmer: The whole country stands with Liverpool after victory parade incident
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “the whole country stands with Liverpool”.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “the whole country stands with Liverpool”.
He said: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.
“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.
“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.
“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.
“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.