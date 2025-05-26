Prime Minister Keir Starmer: The whole country stands with Liverpool after victory parade incident

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “the whole country stands with Liverpool”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the mediaPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media

He said: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.

Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”

