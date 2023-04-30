Register
Air pollution in Merseyside: the Wirral neighbourhoods with the worst air quality

Residents in parts of Wirral are living with higher levels of air pollution than the national average, government figure show.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many areas across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show people in Wirral were more likely to die from respiratory illnesses than the rest of the England in 2021 - although this is due to a wide variety of factors, not solely air pollution.

Analysis by the charity Asthma + Lung UK lays shows there were 128 deaths from respiratory illness for every 100,000 people in Wirral - meaning the area has more than the 94 for England as a whole.

Measuring air pollution: The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area. The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

Holborn, St Giles and Bloomsbury South in Camden was found to have the worst air pollution levels in the country with a score of 1.90 – six times greater than the Isles of Scilly which had the lowest levels of air pollution at 0.32.

In Wirral, around three quarters of neighbourhoods had air pollution scores below the national average, but which were the worst? Here we reveal the 15 areas in Wirral with the highest levels of air pollution.

Egremont had the worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.08.

1. Egremont

Egremont had the worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.08. Photo: Stock Adobe

Liscard had the second worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.07.

2. Liscard

Liscard had the second worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.07. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia

Seacombe had the third worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.06.

3. Seacombe

Seacombe had the third worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.06. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

Birkenhead South had the joint fourth worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.04.

4. Birkenhead South

Birkenhead South had the joint fourth worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.04. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

