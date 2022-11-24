The world’s oldest cat has been revealed - and she’s from Merseyside

Flossie has a human equivalent age of 120.

Twenty-six-year-old Flossie has been confirmed as the oldest cat on the planet by Guinness World Records. The adorable feline has a human equivalent age of a whopping 120 years old.

Flossie, who now lives in South-east London, has had quite the life so far and was originally a stray kitten in Merseyside. In 1995, she was living with a colony of cats in Merseyside, when she was adopted by an employee at a local hospital.

From December that year, she lived with the good samaritan, until the owner sadly passed away 10 years later. Flossie was taken in by her previous owner’s sister for 14 years, until they too passed away.

Her late owner’s son became her caregiver, however, made the tough decision to give Flossie to volunteers at Cats Protection’s Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and District Branch. By then, she was 24-years-old and he knew she needed experienced care.

Cat’s Protection found Flossie the perfect new mum, who had no idea she was going to be a record holder, Vicki Green, who has experience of caring for other eldery cats. Ms Green said: “I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn’t imagine I’d share my home with a world record holder.

“She’s so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is. I’m immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat.”

