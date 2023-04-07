Register
Data reveals the worst roads for potholes in Knowsley

Thanks to a Freedom of Information request filed by LiverpoolWorld, we can reveal the streets which received the highest number of pothole complaints.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

Knowsley is one of the worst locations in England for potholed roads, new research claims. A whopping 64% of roads in the Merseyside borough are deemed to be damaged, ranking the area as the fifth worst in the country.

The research, carried out by Compare the Market, found the worst driving surfaces in England are in Bristol, where 78.5% of roads are damaged. Blackburn and Darwen ranked joint second (76%), followed by Cheshire West and Chester (72%), Derby (71%) and Knowsley.

The data reveals the condition of roads varies drastically across the country depending, in part, on the finances of the local authorities responsible for repairs on surfaces outside the jurisdiction of National Highways, which deals with motorways and A roads.

Last week, Knowsley Council announced a £29.1m programme of works to tackle the borough’s ‘deteriorating’ roads. More than 40 separate schemes will be carried out on the network over the coming years on the network as part of the project to improve road surfaces.

Thanks to a Freedom of Information request filed by LiverpoolWorld, we can reveal the streets in the borough which received the highest number of pothole complaints in the year 2022-23.

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received 14 customer service requests regarding potholes on Waterpark Drive. (note - picture is a stock image)

1. Waterpark Drive

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received 14 customer service requests regarding potholes on Waterpark Drive. (note - picture is a stock image) Photo: Stock Adobe

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received nine customer service requests regarding potholes on Church Road, Roby. (note - picture is a stock image)

2. Church Road

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received nine customer service requests regarding potholes on Church Road, Roby. (note - picture is a stock image) Photo: Evgeniia Freeman/Adobe

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received seven customer service requests regarding potholes on East Lancashire Road. (note - picture is a stock image)

3. East Lancashire Road

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received seven customer service requests regarding potholes on East Lancashire Road. (note - picture is a stock image)

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received six customer service requests regarding potholes on Liverpool Road, Prescot. (note - picture is a stock image)

4. Liverpool Road

In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received six customer service requests regarding potholes on Liverpool Road, Prescot. (note - picture is a stock image)

