Knowsley is one of the worst locations in England for potholed roads, new research claims. A whopping 64% of roads in the Merseyside borough are deemed to be damaged, ranking the area as the fifth worst in the country.

The research, carried out by Compare the Market, found the worst driving surfaces in England are in Bristol, where 78.5% of roads are damaged. Blackburn and Darwen ranked joint second (76%), followed by Cheshire West and Chester (72%), Derby (71%) and Knowsley.

The data reveals the condition of roads varies drastically across the country depending, in part, on the finances of the local authorities responsible for repairs on surfaces outside the jurisdiction of National Highways, which deals with motorways and A roads.

Last week, Knowsley Council announced a £29.1m programme of works to tackle the borough’s ‘deteriorating’ roads. More than 40 separate schemes will be carried out on the network over the coming years on the network as part of the project to improve road surfaces.

Thanks to a Freedom of Information request filed by LiverpoolWorld, we can reveal the streets in the borough which received the highest number of pothole complaints in the year 2022-23.

1 . Waterpark Drive In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received 14 customer service requests regarding potholes on Waterpark Drive.

2 . Church Road In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received nine customer service requests regarding potholes on Church Road, Roby.

3 . East Lancashire Road In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received seven customer service requests regarding potholes on East Lancashire Road.

4 . Liverpool Road In 2022-23, Knowsley Council received six customer service requests regarding potholes on Liverpool Road, Prescot.