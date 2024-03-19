If you have ever fancied stepping away from the day job and trying something new, there are a range of businesses in Liverpool currently on the market. We've put together a list of some of the most interesting ones.
The businesses range from a floating restaurant, a Grade-II listed boutique hotel once voted in top 100 in UK and a variety of pubs. Prices stretch from multi-million pound investments to cafes that cost less than a first home.
1. Floating Grace, Royal Albert Dock
Floating Grace is a restaurant in the Albert Dock 'that promises culinary excellence, breath-taking waterfront views, and a remarkable dining experience'. It is on the market for £650,000. Photo: Google Street View
2. Lock and Key Hotel, Duke Street
Named in the Sunday Times Top 100 UK Hotels list in 2019, this boutique hotel in a
Grade II Listed building offers 26 bedrooms and a popular bar and restaurant on the ground floor. Price on application - but reports suggest more than £3m. Photo: CBRE Ltd/Rightmove
3. Caribou Poutine, Liverpool
Caribou Poutine is 'a unique street food restaurant'. Hearty poutine meals with creative toppings are the specialty. It is on the market for £150,000. Photo: Google images/ Caribou Poutine
4. Fogherty's Bar, Blenheim Road
A bar, live music venue and function room in one of the city's most vibrant areas. It's on the market for £550,000. Photo: Sidney Phillips Limited/Rightmove