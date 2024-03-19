These 14 Liverpool businesses are currently up for sale, including pubs, restaurants and cafes

The businesses range from a floating restaurant, a Grade-II listed boutique hotel once voted in top 100 in UK and a variety of pubs and eateries.

By Dominic Raynor, John Hughes
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT

If you have ever fancied stepping away from the day job and trying something new, there are a range of businesses in Liverpool currently on the market. We've put together a list of some of the most interesting ones.

All 14 of these Merseyside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/. Take a look through the gallery to view them.

Floating Grace is a restaurant in the Albert Dock 'that promises culinary excellence, breath-taking waterfront views, and a remarkable dining experience'. It is on the market for £650,000.

Floating Grace is a restaurant in the Albert Dock 'that promises culinary excellence, breath-taking waterfront views, and a remarkable dining experience'. It is on the market for £650,000. Photo: Google Street View

Named in the Sunday Times Top 100 UK Hotels list in 2019, this boutique hotel in a Grade II Listed building offers 26 bedrooms and a popular bar and restaurant on the ground floor. Price on application - but reports suggest more than £3m.

Named in the Sunday Times Top 100 UK Hotels list in 2019, this boutique hotel in a Grade II Listed building offers 26 bedrooms and a popular bar and restaurant on the ground floor. Price on application - but reports suggest more than £3m. Photo: CBRE Ltd/Rightmove

Caribou Poutine is 'a unique street food restaurant'. Hearty poutine meals with creative toppings are the specialty. It is on the market for £150,000.

Caribou Poutine is 'a unique street food restaurant'. Hearty poutine meals with creative toppings are the specialty. It is on the market for £150,000. Photo: Google images/ Caribou Poutine

A bar, live music venue and function room in one of the city's most vibrant areas. It's on the market for £550,000.

A bar, live music venue and function room in one of the city's most vibrant areas. It's on the market for £550,000. Photo: Sidney Phillips Limited/Rightmove

